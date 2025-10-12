Landmark Wealth Management LLC Purchases 593 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414,265 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $63.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

