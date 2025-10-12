Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 60,128 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,128 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $25.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

