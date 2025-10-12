Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Acquires 82,343 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 59.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,343 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.9% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $29,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

PepsiCo Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $177.50. The firm has a market cap of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

