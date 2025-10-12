Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 1,561 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $47,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 3.0%

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $237.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $248.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

