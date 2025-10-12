waypoint wealth counsel Increases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

waypoint wealth counsel lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Booking were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total transaction of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,195 shares of company stock valued at $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up previously from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 target price (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Trading Down 0.5%

Booking stock opened at $5,164.93 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4,096.23 and a 12 month high of $5,839.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,492.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,321.11. The firm has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

