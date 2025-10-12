1,751 Shares in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG Purchased by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,413,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,803 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Datadog by 23.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,729,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 76.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,838 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 63,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.02, for a total value of $10,551,213.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 533,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,014,737.16. This trade represents a 10.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. The trade was a 88.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,565,843 shares of company stock valued at $212,946,080. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $158.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $170.08. The firm has a market cap of $55.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 453.56, a PEG ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Datadog had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.46.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

