Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $313,000 Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF $RZG

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 804.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,654 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 1,260.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RZG opened at $52.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $102.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $56.15.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

