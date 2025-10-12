62,875 Shares in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT Acquired by Alta Advisers Ltd

Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 62,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 2.9% of Alta Advisers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Flower City Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 3,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period.

Shares of VT opened at $135.16 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.15 and a 200 day moving average of $126.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

