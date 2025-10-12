Gibson Capital LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF $AVDV

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its stake in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,263 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDV. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 237,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 83,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDV opened at $87.37 on Friday. Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $60.74 and a one year high of $90.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.24.

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

