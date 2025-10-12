Midwest Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF $ICVT

Midwest Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,736 shares during the period. iShares Convertible Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,680,000 after purchasing an additional 334,100 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $20,735,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 507.2% during the 1st quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,598,000 after purchasing an additional 165,825 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 245,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,885,000 after purchasing an additional 116,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,830,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 17.9%

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock opened at $100.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.22. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.97 and a 12-month high of $93.29.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.