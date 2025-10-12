Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF $CGMS Shares Acquired by Transcendent Capital Group LLC

Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 122,900.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CGMS stock opened at $27.64 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $28.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.41.

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were given a $0.1306 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

