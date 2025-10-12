Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 184 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $112.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $113.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

