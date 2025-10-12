Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Has $3.68 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,835,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $285.19 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $272.62 and a 1 year high of $329.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.07.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $6.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, VP Don Mcguire sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $4,033,055.43. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,244,543.88. This trade represents a 43.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.70.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

