Trust Co of Tennessee Has $50.61 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Trust Co of Tennessee cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.8% of Trust Co of Tennessee’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Trust Co of Tennessee’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $50,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $599.37 and a 200-day moving average of $558.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $619.60.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

