Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Sells 36 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $600.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The company has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

