GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,120 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,766 shares during the period. Evergy makes up 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $26,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,060,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc grew its position in shares of Evergy by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 74,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 27,292 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Insider Activity at Evergy

In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total value of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,092.67. This trade represents a 94.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on EVRG. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evergy

Evergy Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $77.47 on Friday. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.12 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.59.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Analysts forecast that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.35%.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.