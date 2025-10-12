iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Sold by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SLV opened at $45.43 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.73.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

