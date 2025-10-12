Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires Shares of 1,920 Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF $VONG

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VONG. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,671.4% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of VONG opened at $118.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.39 and a 52 week high of $122.66. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.1419 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

