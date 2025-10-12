Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Booking were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5,975.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,700.00 price objective (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,250.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,808.81.

Shares of BKNG opened at $5,164.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4,096.23 and a fifty-two week high of $5,839.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,492.50 and its 200-day moving average is $5,321.11.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $41.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

In related news, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,500. This represents a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,476.89, for a total value of $5,548,089.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $134,841,031.80. This represents a 3.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

