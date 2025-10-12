GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,009,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,387,000 after purchasing an additional 119,653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,845 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,974,000 after purchasing an additional 498,469 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,777,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,427,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,139 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Naveen Krishna sold 5,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.12, for a total value of $732,450.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,606,589.44. This represents a 16.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.9%

GPC opened at $130.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Genuine Parts Company has a one year low of $104.01 and a one year high of $144.29.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

