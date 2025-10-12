GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 421,281 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,013,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTCH. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 614,561 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Match Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Match Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Match Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.44.

Insider Activity at Match Group

In related news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $203,796.34. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Bailey sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,889.76. This represents a 60.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,454 shares of company stock worth $907,839 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Price Performance

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Match Group Inc. has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $39.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is 37.44%.

Match Group Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.