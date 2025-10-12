Acorn Creek Capital LLC Acquires 15 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Acorn Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 403 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 256 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 42,525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $56,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $1,310.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Netflix from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,337.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reed Hastings sold 42,176 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,171.92, for a total value of $49,426,897.92. Following the sale, the director owned 394 shares in the company, valued at $461,736.48. This trade represents a 99.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock valued at $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $1,220.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $677.88 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,210.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,168.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

