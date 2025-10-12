GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $11.64 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 2.0%

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $137.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.29. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $142.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

