iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF $IJJ Shares Bought by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 3.0% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $55,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 66.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $125.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $102.24 and a one year high of $136.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

