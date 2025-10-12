Alpha Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 14,596,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,321,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,004,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,832,000 after buying an additional 261,613 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,911,000 after buying an additional 972,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,715,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,078,000 after buying an additional 518,772 shares in the last quarter.

GLDM stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

