Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Makes New $320,000 Investment in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of CMS Energy by 503.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 175,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after purchasing an additional 146,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This represents a 14.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $74.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. CMS Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. Analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

