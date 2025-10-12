Gibson Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ducommun Incorporated $DCO

Gibson Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Ducommun accounts for 1.7% of Gibson Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Gibson Capital LLC owned 0.71% of Ducommun worth $8,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Ducommun by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 2,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $91.10 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ducommun ( NYSE:DCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ducommun Incorporated will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DCO. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Ducommun to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ducommun from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DCO

About Ducommun

(Free Report)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.