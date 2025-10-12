Meritage Portfolio Management Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $11,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 70,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $44.39 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

