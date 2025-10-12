SPC Financial Inc. Purchases 1,225,222 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 428.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,511,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SPC Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $61,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,181,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,214,000 after buying an additional 1,213,244 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 424,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,198,000 after buying an additional 126,466 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW opened at $42.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

