iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV is InTrack Investment Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Finland increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of IVV stock opened at $656.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $654.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

