waypoint wealth counsel Acquires 120,542 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) $KO

waypoint wealth counsel grew its holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1,893.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,542 shares during the quarter. CocaCola comprises about 4.5% of waypoint wealth counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in CocaCola by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CocaCola by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on CocaCola from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $2,584,063.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $67.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. CocaCola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. CocaCola had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 44.91%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CocaCola’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

