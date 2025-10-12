Samsara Inc. $IOT Stake Raised by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Samsara were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Samsara by 300.0% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 385.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 519.6% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 31.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on IOT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Samsara from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Samsara from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

Insider Activity

In other Samsara news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $6,137,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,960. The trade was a 81.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 793,331 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $30,582,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,734,679 shares of company stock valued at $140,267,375. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE IOT opened at $36.96 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.40 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.98 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $391.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Profile

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

