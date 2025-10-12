Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Has $581,000 Holdings in Fiverr International $FVRR

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Fiverr International worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FVRR. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Fiverr International by 5,825.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Fiverr International by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 104,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc. increased its position in Fiverr International by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 96,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 56,538 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Fiverr International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 147,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Fiverr International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FVRR opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.40. Fiverr International has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The stock has a market cap of $817.62 million, a PE ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Fiverr International had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Fiverr International’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fiverr International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiverr International Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

