Financial Contrast: NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) vs. Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN)

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) and Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NN Group and Jackson Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NN Group $10.28 billion 1.79 $1.71 billion N/A N/A Jackson Financial $3.27 billion 2.02 $946.00 million ($0.06) -1,582.83

Analyst Recommendations

NN Group has higher revenue and earnings than Jackson Financial.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NN Group and Jackson Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NN Group 1 6 0 1 2.13 Jackson Financial 1 5 1 0 2.00

Jackson Financial has a consensus target price of $109.20, indicating a potential upside of 14.98%. Given Jackson Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Jackson Financial is more favorable than NN Group.

Dividends

NN Group pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Jackson Financial pays an annual dividend of $3.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Jackson Financial pays out -5,333.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Jackson Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

NN Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jackson Financial has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NN Group and Jackson Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NN Group N/A N/A N/A Jackson Financial 1.73% 14.73% 0.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NN Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Jackson Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Jackson Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jackson Financial beats NN Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NN Group

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, provides life and non-life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers Life insurance products, such as group and individual pension products, retail life insurance, and SME life insurance products; and non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, health, property and casualty, and disability and accident insurance products. The company also provides banking services, including mortgage loans, bank annuities, consumer savings, and retail savings and investment products; reinsurance services; and retirement products and services. It offers its products to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and Corporates customers directly through tied agents, agents/ brokers, platform insurance, and direct channels. The company was formerly known as ING Insurance Topholding N.V. and changed its name to NN Group N.V. in March 2014. NN Group N.V. was founded in 1845 and is headquartered in the Hague, the Netherlands.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions. The Institutional Products segment provides traditional guaranteed investment contracts; funding agreements comprising agreements issued in conjunction with its participation in the U.S. federal home loan bank program; and medium-term funding agreement-backed notes. The Closed Life and Annuity Blocks segment offers various protection products, such as whole life, universal life, variable universal life, and term life insurance products, as well as fixed, fixed index, and payout annuities; and a block of group payout annuities. The company also offers investment management services. It sells its products through a distribution network that includes independent broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional broker-dealers, banks, independent registered investment advisors, third-party platforms, and insurance agents. The company was formerly known as Brooke (Holdco1) Inc. and changed its name to Jackson Financial Inc. in July 2020. Jackson Financial Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lansing, Michigan.

