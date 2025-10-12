Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.2% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 23.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 7.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on WELL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Welltower Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:WELL opened at $165.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $180.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.43. The stock has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 12.18%.The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Welltower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.060-5.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 12th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 167.23%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

