Natural Investments LLC Invests $403,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,333,000 after acquiring an additional 622,730 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,800. This represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $620.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $511.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Glj Research assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Melius Research set a $740.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

GE Vernova Stock Down 4.4%

NYSE GEV opened at $606.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a PE ratio of 146.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.72. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.25 and a 52 week high of $677.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $619.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $509.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

