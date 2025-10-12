Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 2,064 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,987 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 1.1% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,927 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 23.1% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 8.4% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 6,457 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. New Street Research boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $26.63.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.