Investment Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000.

VXUS stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.3597 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

