Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Purchased by waypoint wealth counsel

waypoint wealth counsel increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the quarter. waypoint wealth counsel’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolfstich Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,418.5% during the first quarter. Wolfstich Capital LLC now owns 9,505,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,036,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879,223 shares during the last quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 7,930,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,788,000 after purchasing an additional 367,993 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,683 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after purchasing an additional 431,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,987,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,481,000 after purchasing an additional 146,941 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $30.71 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $31.86. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.98.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.