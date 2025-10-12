Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Holdings Decreased by Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%
Shares of BND stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $74.92.
Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Bassett Furniture: Buy Now, Sit Back, and Collect Dividends
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- AST SpaceMobile’s Big Win: Shares Soar on New Deal With Verizon
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Catch the Next Bitcoin Rally With These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.