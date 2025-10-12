Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND Stock Holdings Decreased by Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC

Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 3.7% of Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Inman Jager Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 96.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 688.7% during the second quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of BND stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $74.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.