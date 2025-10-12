Narwhal Capital Management Buys 21,048 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,048 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.8% of Narwhal Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $121,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 167.5% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,061,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opulen Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $656.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $610.47. The company has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

