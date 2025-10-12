D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,038 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,993 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $13,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DHI opened at $151.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $195.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 7.06.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.54.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

