Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $212.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.59 and a 200-day moving average of $202.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.32 and a fifty-two week high of $218.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

