Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP $BIP Holdings Cut by Lincluden Management Ltd.

Lincluden Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 576,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,432 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners comprises about 2.1% of Lincluden Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lincluden Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $19,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 565.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BIP opened at $34.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 687.14 and a beta of 1.16. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP has a one year low of $25.72 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Free Report ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 1.54%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 3,440.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIP shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $40.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Friday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

