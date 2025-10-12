Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Purchases 3,320 Shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 81.6% during the second quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 1,277.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 144.7% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance

IBIT stock opened at $66.20 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

