L.K. Benson & Company P.C. Increases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

L.K. Benson & Company P.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.4% of L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. L.K. Benson & Company P.C.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 197,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $656.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $654.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $610.47. The company has a market cap of $684.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $677.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.