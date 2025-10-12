IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,775.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 61.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $42,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock opened at $207.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $101.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.01 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $203.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.57.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

