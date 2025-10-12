Eastern Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Eastern Bank lowered its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,229,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,837,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,986,000 after buying an additional 1,612,709 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,697,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,797,000 after purchasing an additional 941,311 shares during the last quarter. FORM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,039,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 473,952.3% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 507,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,337,000 after purchasing an additional 507,129 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8%

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $66.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $68.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.67.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.