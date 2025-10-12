Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Sold by AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC

AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Carrier Global makes up approximately 12.6% of AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AdviceOne Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CARR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carrier Global from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.42.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $56.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its 200-day moving average is $67.19. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 29th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

