Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by 1858 Wealth Management LLC

1858 Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 249,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 75.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,131,000 after acquiring an additional 82,952 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the first quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Linde by 25.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth approximately $935,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $453.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $474.45 and its 200-day moving average is $464.51. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of $408.65 and a 12 month high of $487.49. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 EPS. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.67%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares in the company, valued at $227,479,445.34. This represents a 9.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

